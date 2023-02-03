Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A new analysis shows Chicago had the 10th highest inflation rate increase last year. The compilation by Axios looked at Consumer Price Index data. It shows Chicago area inflation rose 5.5% from 2021 to 2022. That’s down from the 7% annual increase the year before. Miami recorded the highest inflation increase at 9.9%. Phoenix came in next at 9.5% followed by Seattle at 8.4% and Atlanta at 8.1%. Philadelphia, New York City, Baltimore, Detroit and St. Louis all saw increases in the 6% range.

Also, Chicago area Bed Bath and Beyond stores are closing as the company teeters on the brink of bankruptcy. Listen for more below: