Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The Chicago Ford plant is the focus of federal auto safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the Ford Explorer, which is built at the Torrence Avenue assembly plant. The probe will look into reports that the vehicle’s windshield trim panel detaches while driving at highway speeds. There have been 164 complaints involving 2011-2019 model year Explorers. Several of the reports involve drivers following the Ford vehicles who’ve been startled by the detaching trim and have lost control. No injuries, accidents or deaths have been reported.

Also, there’s a new publisher and CEO at The Chicago Reader. Listen for more below: