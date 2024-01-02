Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A new report says more than 50 Chicago businesses have expanded or relocated to Ireland. Abbott Labs, Horizon Therapeutics, Aon, and Illinois Tool Works are among the companies with an expanding presence in Ireland. The Chicago Tribune reports nearly 1,000 U.S. companies employ about 17,000 people there. Business leaders tout Ireland for a strong educational system and its connection to countries around the world.

Also, electric vehicle maker Rivian missed expectations for quarterly deliveries, despite the company ramping up production during the past year. Listen for more below: