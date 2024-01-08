Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A Chicago-based in-home health care provider is getting a financial boost from CVS Health. The drug store chain’s investing in WellBe Senior Medical. The amount of the deal hasn’t been disclosed. WellBe works with health plans to provide home-based medical care to patients who face multiple health challenges. The company also partners with Medicare Advantage. WellBe helps seniors avoid unnecessary hospitalizations, which reduces total medical costs. It operates in seven states and has more than 107,000 Medicare Advantage members.

Also, after announcing it's skipping the Chicago Auto Show this year, Jeep and Ram owner Stellantis says it'll stay on the sidelines of the Super Bowl as well.