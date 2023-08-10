Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago-based ticketing company Vivid Seats will acquire Japan’s Wavedash in a $61 million all cash deal. The purchase will give Vivid Seats a bigger international presence. The company’s CEO says Vivid Seats wants to be an international player moving forward. Wavedash is headquartered in Tokyo. Vivid Seats has offices in the Marshall Field’s building. The deal’s expected to close in the third quarter.

Also, Tech consultant Thoughtworks Holding is about to cut its workforce. Listen for more below: