Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago-based Groupon says it faces serious financial challenges and there are ongoing concerns about whether the company can stay afloat. The deals and coupon company has warned in a filing with investors that because of ongoing cash outflows and operating losses it may not be able to meet its obligations over the next year. The situation raises substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Groupon shares have fallen as much as 17%. The company says it’s evaluating several strategies to improve liquidity.

