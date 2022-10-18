Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

New data shows Chicago-area home sales fell 23% in September. Crain’s reported the numbers compiled by Midwest Real Estate Data, the Chicago Association of Realtors and Showing Time. Elk Grove Village saw a drop of 52% compared to the year before, the biggest decline in the area. Grayslake saw a drop of 51%, Highland Park 50% and Romeoville fell 49%. Chicago’s biggest drop happened in Lincoln Park, where condo and townhouse sales were down 41%.

Also, Milwaukee-based Harley Davidson will repurpose its headquarters and continue to allow employees to work remotely. Listen for more below: