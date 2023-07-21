A row of old wood homes surrounded by green trees during the summer in Andersonville Chicago. (James Andrews / Getty Images)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Prices of Chicago-area homes have hit a new record high. A new report from a statewide realtors group says the median price of homes in the nine-county metro area rose 2.9% in June to $349,940 compared to last year. That’s the highest price from records that go back to 2008. The median home price in the City of Chicago fell 3.3% in June to $332,900. It’s been down for nine of the past 11 months. The metro data covers Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.

Also, Suburban Chicago-based Abbott Laboratories is putting the focus back on medical devices and nutritional products, its core business.