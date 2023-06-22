A sidewalk lined with plants and trees next to a row of old fenced in homes in Logan Square Chicago. (James Andrews / Getty Images)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Home prices and home sales are down in the Chicago area. The new stats cover May. The price decline is the seventh in a row and represents the longest stretch of price declines since 2010. Illinois Realtors reports the median price of homes sold in Chicago at $335,000, down 4.4% compared to a year ago. The report says more than 8,900 homes were sold in May, the fewest May sales since 2012.

Also, Walmart has selected Belvidere for the site of a $1.2 billion cold storage distribution facility. Listen for more below: