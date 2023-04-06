Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Asking prices for Chicago-area homes hit a new high in late March. Crain’s analyzed data from real estate marketplace Redfin and found the median asking price at about $333,500. Compared to last year, that figure is 1.1% higher and 2.4% above the highest recorded median asking price. The report says higher asking prices are directly related to the low number of homes on the market. The Chicago Association of Realtors says there are about 17% fewer homes on the market compared to last year. The resiliency of the local housing market is also impacting median prices.

Also, Archer-Daniels-Midland is moving to boost revenue in its health and wellness sector.