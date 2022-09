Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A new study says remote work has caused a decrease in Chicago-area commute times. CommercialCafe, a commercial real estate listing service, provided the new data. It shows a 3.2-minute decrease in travel time. In 2019, the average commute time was 35.3 minutes. In 2021, it dropped to 32.2 minutes.

Also, Chicago-based Foxtrot has announced layoffs. Listen for more below: