View from Orleans looking toward the River Point in Chicago. Photo by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago-area commercial property values are up. A report in Crain’s says values rose 2.8% in 2022. That’s considerably less than the 22.5% increase in 2021 but is still seen as a positive development given the current market turmoil. Stats from MSCI Real Assets show the volume of commercial property sales in the Chicago area fell to about $11 billion last year, down about 12% from 2021.

Also, a Skokie company that’s working to turn pollution into energy is now trading on the NASDAQ. Listen for more below: