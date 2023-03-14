Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The CEO of Grubhub is leaving the company. Adam DeWitt has been with GrubHub for 11 years. He’s been CEO for the last two, taking the help right after the company’s merger with JustEatTakeaway.com. He says Grubhub is in great hands and he’s proud of the accomplishments of his team. JustEatTakeaway is based in Amsterdam and runs food delivery services around the world. It owns Grubhub in the U.S. and SkipTheDishes in Canada.

Also, Chicago veterinary startup GoodVets is planning an expansion.