Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The maker of Nutella, Kinder and Ferrero Rocher is buying Wells Enterprises, the company that produces Blue Bunny ice cream. The question now? How soon will we see Nutella ice cream? Ferrero Group has more than 3,400 employees in Illinois.

Also, the CEO of Allstate says rate increases will likely continue.