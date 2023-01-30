Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Edward Wehmer is stepping down as chief executive at Wintrust Financial. The change in leadership will happen at the end of April. He’ll continue as director and serve as executive chairman through the middle of 2024. He’ll then transition to founder and senior advisor. Wintrust says Timothy Crane will begin as the bank’s new CEO in May. He’s been serving as president. In a statement, Wehmer says the last 31 years exceeded his wildest expectations when he and colleagues opened the first Wintrust bank in 1991. He says he’s grateful for the opportunity “to have created something special at Wintrust, a true community bank which has flourished.”

Also, Chicago Sun-Times CEO Nykia Wright has left the company after five years with the news organization.