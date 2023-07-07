Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange has announced the promotion of Jill Griebenow to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. She had been Senior VP and Chief Accounting Officer and will succeed Brian Schell, who’s leaving to pursue an opportunity outside the exchange industry. Griebenow had worked alongside Schell for 12 years and will take on the new position next Monday.

Also, jobs were added to the economy last month, but not as many as had been anticipated. Listen for more below: