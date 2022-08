Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

In the wake of Caterpillar’s decision to move its headquarters to Texas, the company has put its Deerfield offices up for sublease. Crain’s reports CAT is offering its entire 116,000-square-foot office complex for sublease.

Nineteen Illinois counties are suing Deerfield-based Walgreens and other retail pharmacy operators over their connection to the opioid crisis. Listen for more below: