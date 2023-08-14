Heinz ketchup is displayed on shelves at a Walmart Supercenter on August 02, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Kraft Heinz is getting a new CEO. Carlos Abrams-Rivera will take over effective immediately. He’ll also stay in his current role as North American Zone President. He’s currently responsible for the company’s U.S. and Canadian operations. Abrams-Rivera joined the Chicago-based company in 2020 after leaving Campbell Soup. He started in the industry at Kraft Foods back in 1998. The company says his experience in developed and emerging markets complements Kraft Heinz’s ambition for growth.

