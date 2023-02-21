Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Cannabis company MedMen Enterprises is trying to sell some of its dispensaries, including two in suburban Chicago. The company, which operates 29 retail stores and six cultivation centers across seven states, says it’s considering selling dispensaries in Oak Park and Morton Grove. Facilities in Nevada and Arizona could also be sold. The company is in the middle of a restructuring and says it’s also cut payroll costs by 34%. MedMen has operations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts.

Also, Chicago-based United Airlines is partnering with Boeing, GE Aerospace, JPMorgan Chase and others with investments in the development of sustainable aviation fuel. Listen for more below: