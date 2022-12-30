Don Kleppin has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The state is urging minimum wage workers are told to keep an eye on their January paychecks to make sure their employers comply with the new $13 minimum wage in 2023. The pay increase was part of the 2019 legislation that eventually moves the minimum wage to $15-and-hour by 2025.

Also, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Nielson ratings showed Chicago-based cable news network NewsNation — owned by WGN parent company Nexstar — beat Fox News and MSNBC in key evening ratings on Saturday and Sunday.