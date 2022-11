Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A subsidiary of maintenance supply company W.W. Grainger is moving its headquarters from Buffalo Grove to Chicago’s West Loop. Zoro is an online shopping and e-commerce platform with about 650 workers in the area, including some who work remotely. Most of those will move from the suburbs to the city.

Also, real estate broker Baird & Warner is expanding outside the Chicago metro area. Listen for more below: