Berwyn-based Buona Beef has announced plans for a franchise expansion nationwide. The family-owned company plans to open 100 franchised stores over the next five years in Florida, Texas, Colorado, Tennessee, Arizona, and elsewhere in the Midwest. Expansion states were chosen based on high-growth markets and/or the amount of Chicago transplants in those locations.

Also, the number of workers who’ve returned to the office in Chicago is up but still trails the nation. Listen for more below: