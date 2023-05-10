Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The Chicago Blackhawks have seen a surge in season-ticket sales after securing the #1 pick in the NHL Draft. Front Office Sports reports the team sold $5.2 million in season-ticket packages within 12 hours of securing the top pick on Monday. The sales included 1,200 full-season plans. The Blackhawks are expected to draft standout Connor Bedard when the draft is held on June 28th.

Also, United Airlines ranks third among the six biggest U-S air carriers for business and first-class travelers. Listen for more below: