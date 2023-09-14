Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Deerfield’s Baxter International has taken its headquarters campus off the market and will hold onto the property and reinvest in the location. The decision ends a months-long controversy to develop an industrial park on the 101-acre property. Crain’s reports Baxter wants to refresh the workspace so that it’s better suited for collaboration, communication, and innovation. The company’s headquarters has been at the site since 1975.

Also, a California company that produces lab-grown meat has plans to open a production plant in Glenview at the former Allstate corporate campus. Listen for more below: