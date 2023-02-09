Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Deerfield-based Baxter International is the latest Chicago-area company to announce job cuts. It plans to reduce its global headcount by less than 5%. The cuts come as the company launches a restructuring plan. As many as 3,000 employees will be cut worldwide in the second quarter. Baxter lost $2.4 billion in 2022. At the end of last year, it employed about 60,000 people worldwide.

Also, skyrocketing insurance in Illinois has prompted a new push in Springfield to give the Illinois Department of Insurance the power to reject auto insurance rate hikes. Listen for more below: