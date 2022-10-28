Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Attorneys General from several states including Illinois are reviewing the proposed purchase of Albertsons by Kroger. Albertsons owns Jewel-Osco and Kroger owns Mariano’s in the Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the other AGs have sent a letter to the CEOs of both companies that says they’re reviewing the merger to ensure it does not result in higher prices for consumers, depressed wages for workers or other antitrust issues.

Also, Several big companies in Chicago have filed friend of the court briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court backing affirmative action ahead of high court arguments next week involving Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Listen for more below: