Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A 15-story apartment building is in the works for a site near the Lincoln Yards development on Chicago’s north side. Crain’s reports developer Sterling Bay wants to construct a 359-unit building adjacent to Lincoln Yards. It would be at 2031 N. Kingsbury on the eastern edge of the larger development.

Also, a hotel in Deerfield is going on the market just a few years after being renovated. Listen for more below: