Don Kleppin has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute

American Airlines plans to beef up its Chicago schedule next year. The second largest carrier at O’Hare has been slow to restore its service there to pre-pandemic levels. Now it says it’s scheduled to fly 10% more seats in April of next year than it did during the same month this year. Then next summer, American says it will launch daily service from Chicago to Venice, which will help those numbers.

Also, a team of local developers has won $100 million in construction financing for a big mixed-use apartment project in Skokie.