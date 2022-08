Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

American Airlines is adding shorter, regional flights to and from O’Hare Airport. The airline is partnering with regional airline Air Wisconsin to operate up to 60 planes under the American Eagle banner beginning in March.

Also, a federal court has ordered Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals to stop manufacturing and distributing drugs that may have been adulterated. Listen for more below: