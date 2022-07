Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Amazon’s purchase of primary care company One Medical will affect patients in the Chicago-area. The deal, announced yesterday, allows Amazon to enter the healthcare market. The all-cash transaction has a value of about $3.5 billion.

Also, Amazon and Rivian have unveiled electric delivery vehicles in the Pullman neighborhood on the south side. Listen for more below: