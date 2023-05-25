Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Amazon is slowing its roll with expansion in the Chicago area. The company has put plans on hold for two new local warehouses. Amazon says it will not occupy recently built delivery stations in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood and in suburban Addison. It put both locations up for sublease but says they may be utilized in the future. The Bridgeport location includes 112,000 square feet at 2420 S. Halsted and would’ve employed 200 people. According to Crain’s data, Amazon is the largest private-sector employer in the Chicago area, with nearly 29,000 employees.

Also, employees of Chicago’s Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum have voted to form a union. Listen for more below: