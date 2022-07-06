Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Amazon Prime members will soon have a tasty new benefit. Amazon purchased a small stake in Chicago’s Grubhub and will add the Grubhub-Plus service to its Amazon Prime program. Members in the U.S. will receive one year of free access to the service.

Also, United Airlines is blaming the Federal Aviation Administration and the nation’s air traffic control system for making travel troubles worse. Listen for more below: