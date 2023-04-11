Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Allstate’s CEO got a big bonus despite it being one of the worst years in memory for the Northbrook-based insurance company. Crain’s reports Tom Wilson collected more than $15 million in total compensation in 2022. His bonus was $2.4 million, and he earned more than $11 million in stock and options. The overall compensation was about 21% less than 2021. For the year, Allstate posted a net loss of $1.4 billion and ever since Wilson took over as CEO, Allstate has steadily lost auto market share. Book value per share, which measures an insurance company’s value, dropped 29%.

Also, you'll soon be able to buy Greek inspired meals-to-go and wines from Avli Restaurant Group at Dom's Kitchen and Market.