View of Chicago from the top of the Willis Tower. Photo by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A company developing an air taxi is planning to test the service in Chicago. Startup Eve Air Mobility says the test will happen next month. The company is developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that’ll ferry passengers from downtown Chicago to Schaumburg and Tinley Park in just 15 minutes.

Chicago’s housing market appears to have ridden out the pandemic boom without crossing into bubble territory. Listen for more below: