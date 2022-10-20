Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health could have revealed sensitive information about millions of patients. The breach involved an internet tracking technology that collects details about patients who interact with its websites. The technology was installed on Advocate’s patient portal and transmitted certain patient information to Google, Facebook’s parent Meta, and other third parties. The breach may have exposed as many as three million patients

Also, home sales have slowed thanks to rising interest rates, but prices keep going up in the Chicago area. Listen for more below: