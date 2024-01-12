Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Advertising firm Havas is moving its downtown Chicago office to the Marshall Field building at 24 E. Washington. Crain’s reports Havas downsizing its space by more than half. It’s the latest company slashing its footprint because of remote work. The company has signed a lease for about 33,000 square feet on the 11th floor of the Marshall Field building. It’s moving this fall from its current location at 36 E. Grand, where it’s been since 1999.

Also, Boeing is facing a lawsuit over the midair incident involving the 737 Max 9 and Alaska Airlines.