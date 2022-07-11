Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

One of the nation’s biggest baby formula manufacturers says it has reopened its plant in southern Michigan. Abbott announced over the weekend that its Abbott Nutrition plant reopened July 1st and started producing its specialty baby formula and the popular brand Similac.

Also, a new indoor golf facility is coming to Chicago. Crain’s reports The Green is planning a September opening in Bucktown at 2131 N. Elston. Listen for more below: