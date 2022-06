Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Production restarted this weekend at Abbott Nutrition’s baby formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan. Company officials say they’re ramping up operations as quickly as possible while meeting FDA requirements.

Also, activist investor Carl Icahn has ended a proxy fight against Kroger over the treatment of pregnant pigs. He lost a similar battle with McDonald’s last month. Listen for more below: