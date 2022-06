Photo of the Willis Tower from above I-90. Taken by Michael Piff/WGN Radio

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Abbott Laboratories is planning a new office space in Willis Tower that could bring about 450 jobs to downtown Chicago. Crain’s reports the company has leased about 100,000 square feet on the 25th and 26th floors of Willis.

Also, downtown Chicago apartment rents have hit a new high. Integra Realty Resources data shows rents at high-end, Class A apartment buildings is up 19% over last year. Listen for more below: