Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Abbott Laboratories confirms it’s under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice over issues with its baby formula. News of the probe comes a year after the suburban-based company shut down a Michigan formula plant after babies got sick. The Wall Street Journal reported the investigation will focus on the company’s plant in Sturgis, Michigan. The shutdown of that plant also led to a nationwide baby formula shortage.

Also, a startup company that’s developing new technology for sorting and storing chemicals is moving to a new and larger warehouse space in Chicago’s Humboldt Park. Listen for more below: