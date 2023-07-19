Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Electric vehicle maker Rivian has plans to open a showroom in Chicago’s Gold Coast. The nearly 5,000-square-foot showroom will be located at 871 N. Rush. It’s set to open in September. Rivian produces electric vehicles in downstate Normal. It makes trucks, SUVs, and delivery vans for Amazon. Crain’s says the new showroom will help increase the carmaker’s visibility among wealthy residents and tourists. The location is about a block away from the storefront operated by rival Tesla.

Also, the celebrity shout-out service Cameo has laid off more than half of its staff in a new round of cutbacks. Listen for more below: