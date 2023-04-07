Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

We added over a quarter of a million jobs to the U.S. economy last month. The Labor Department says 236,000 jobs were added in March, unemployment fell to 3.5%. The job numbers are down, though, from the 326,000 jobs added in February. We’ll see how the markets react to this news next week. U.S. markets are closed today in observance of Good Friday.

Also, Honda is recalling over 560,000 older-model crossover SUVs sold in cold-weather states, which means us. Listen for more below: