The Macy’s building on State Street has landed a new tenant for the offices above the store. The building’s located at State and Washington. Crain’s reports Argo Group, a specialty insurance company, has signed a lease for about 20,000 square feet of space on the 9th floor. Argo will move into the space early next year. The Macy’s building is 61% leased and other tenants include ticket marketplace Vivid Seats, Numerator, Spot and candy maker Ferrero North America.

Also, automaker Rivian has signed a new contract to supply electric vehicles to AT&T. Listen for more below: