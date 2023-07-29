Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaking at the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce annual membership meeting. (via WGN-TV)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago City Council allies of Mayor Brandon Johnson will try to get a real estate transfer tax hike placed on the 2024 primary ballot. They’re seeking to advance a key promise from the mayor’s progressive campaign, eight months after similar efforts failed under Lori Lightfoot

Also, A developer wants to build 2,600 apartments on the southern end of Goose Island near the yet-to-be-built Bally’s casino. Crain’s says the early plans include three, 50-plus story residential towers at 700 W. Chicago. Listen for more below: