Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Fogo de Chão will open a fifth Chicago area location, this one in the northwest suburbs. Crain’s reports the Brazilian steakhouse chain’s latest location will be in Schaumburg, across the street from Woodfield Mall. It’ll be a brand new store. No opening date has been set. Fogo de Chão opened its first store in the Chicago area back in 2001 in River North. It also has locations in Naperville, Oak Brook and Rosemont.

Also, Chicago home prices have moved dramatically higher. Listen for more below: