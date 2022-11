Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Bally’s Cooperation announced it has closed the deal to the tune of 200 million dollars for the Tribune Publishing Center site for its Bally’s Chicago location. It’s a 99 year ground lease deal for the land on Chicago Avenue and Halsted.

Also, GasBuddy reports average gas prices in Chicago fell 19 cents a gallon last week.