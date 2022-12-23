In this photo made Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

More than 90% of Tyson Foods workers in Chicago have declined to follow the company when it moves to Arkansas. The company announced in October that it was consolidating operations and moving 500 corporate jobs out of Chicago. It offered to relocate the workers, but The Wall Street Journal says most said no.

Also, Homeowners insurance policyholders at Allstate will see big increases in the new year. Crain’s reports the price hike could be as high as 23% on average.