Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The Chicago City Council has approved a new $5 million fund to help small businesses redevelop vacant storefronts on LaSalle Street. It’s part of Mayor Lightfoot’s plan to transform the LaSalle Street corridor from commercial to mixed-use with more residential units. Businesses can apply for $250,000 in grant money that can be used to rehab or retrofit storefronts on the first floor of buildings in the corridor. Developers have already proposed more than a billion dollars in projects as part of the larger LaSalle Street redevelopment.

Also, an Amazon distribution center on Chicago’s west side likely won’t open until late this year even though the building is finished and ready to open now. Listen below for more: