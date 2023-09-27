Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A developer plans to build a 36-story, 500 unit apartment building in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood. The building will be located near North and LaSalle. Crain’s reports the development will have views of Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan. Developer Fern Hill will demolish the Walgreens that currently sits on that block. The building will be connected to a parking garage and include ground-floor retail.

Also, UPS will go on a hiring spree in Chicago ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Listen for more below: