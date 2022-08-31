Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You will launch a private members club in River North next year. Crain’s reports the company will collaborate with a New York-based hospitality group, with a launch in late 2023 for the new club with a culinary focus. Lettuce President R.J. Melman says the new project will bring a curated, social, and dining experience to Chicago.

Also, A Chicago-based trading firm is expanding and moving to one of the city’s newest office skyscrapers. Listen for more below: